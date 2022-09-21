For someone just walking into my office and seeing it on the wall, it would suggest that my age was making some aggressive inroads to my brain! The object would need an explanation. It’s a clock – an old one. Othel and I purchased it lots of years ago on a trip to Eureka Springs in Arkansas. It’s made of weathered, gray barn-wood with gold metallic numbers that log the time. A cut out circular spindle - like a miniature wagon wheel is hollowed out near the base of the elongated piece of wood.

