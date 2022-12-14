Boxes! They've been a big part of my life in our moving process. Friends have saved and shared their empty cardboard boxes so we could transport our "treasures" in them. I'm indebted to them and their boxes. I'm even more indebted to the inventor of the cardboard box - the efficient lightweight, recyclable container that saves me from carrying our items by the armloads. We've packed everything transportable in the handy carriers. Long-live the #1 aid for moving!

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you