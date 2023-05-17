After marriage, it was a “table for two.” It was a major transition but one wrapped in romance and a new kind of wonder.
A table for four plus my parents, making it six, became the next request as our young family grew.
Time plus marriage equaled growing families and larger table settings. A table with lots of seats and the usual request for booster seats became the norm when our families gathered outside our homes.
“How many?” With growing grands, their friends, along with additions of great-grands, that question needs a headcount. I smile with “grand” pride over the blessed growth of our family and the blessing of being mobile and healthy enough to be a part of family assemblies.
The “together” times never grow old even as Othel and I realize aging is a constant companion. As I observe our changing environment and the challenges facing our younger family members, my mother’s heart knows each member must have a personal, saving relationship with our Heavenly Father. They must learn that such a relationship requires a regular, set aside time to individually meet with our Creator. A table for two will always mean the key to spiritual power and a “dining” experience like no other.
