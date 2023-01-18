It was always a topic of active conversation when we covered the study of Abraham in Bible studies. That topic surrounded Sarai’s solution to remedy Abraham’s childless condition and the promise of his offspring being the beginning of a great nation. Apparently, Sarai had given up on the possibility of her ever wearing maternity clothes and being a mother due to her having outgrown her “fruitful” years. She would need to help God with His promise, and there was only one solution. Her Egyptian handmaiden, Hagar, was Sarai’s answer to the impossible.
I remember fellow students wincing at the idea of a servant girl being sent by Sarai to her husband for procreation purposes. “How disgusting” was on the minds of all the student believers of “the two shall become one flesh.” It was evidence of the insanity of man and woman when they don’t trust God and contrive their own solutions to “help” God.
I would suggest that whole Bible story as a good source of meditation. A lot was going on!
When Hagar discovered she was pregnant, how did she react to Abraham? How did he react to her? I don’t think he ran to Sarai and said, “Let’s celebrate.” Even though it was Sarai’s idea she had to have grieved over the young woman being “great” with her husband’s child. It definitely put Hagar in a delicate position, and I’m not talking about her pregnancy.
Tensions mounted as one could only expect. Hagar probably didn’t know how to act in such a toxic environment of feelings, but her response to Sarai must have been the wrong one. Sarai reached the boiling point when she shared with Abraham that he had to make a choice. Abraham, probably feeling the pressure for several months, told Sarai to do what she wanted to do to Hagar.
The Bible says that Sarai dealt harshly with her. I’ve wondered what that harshly entailed. Did she abuse her verbally, beat her or intentionally make life miserable for her? Whatever it was, it was enough to make Hagar run away.
Imagine being a servant girl in the circumstances that surrounded her and finding herself by a spring of water in the wilderness. What’s even more unusual than those happenings was a visit from Deity directly addressing her. The angel of the LORD said to her, “Hagar, where have you come from and where are you going?”
The story doesn’t end there. Hagar is told to return to her mistress and be submissive to her and God would multiply her offspring so that there would be too many to count. Now that’s a story with some twists and turns!
One of the best parts of this extraordinary factual story is the question that the angel asked Hagar. It’s a question we should all consider at length. Where have you come from and where are you going?
The encouraging part of this saga is the LORD seeing Hagar, an Egyptian nobody with no one to turn to and abandoned in a wilderness. He came to her. Isn’t it a wonderful truth that we never suffer alone?
