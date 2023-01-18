It was always a topic of active conversation when we covered the study of Abraham in Bible studies. That topic surrounded Sarai’s solution to remedy Abraham’s childless condition and the promise of his offspring being the beginning of a great nation. Apparently, Sarai had given up on the possibility of her ever wearing maternity clothes and being a mother due to her having outgrown her “fruitful” years. She would need to help God with His promise, and there was only one solution. Her Egyptian handmaiden, Hagar, was Sarai’s answer to the impossible.

