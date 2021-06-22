The scanty remains in the milk carton matched its June expiration date. As I replaced it with a fresh July-dated carton, I smiled to myself about a milk carton measuring time – but it had.
Actually, there are multiple means of measuring time. Fourth of July and Christmas “togethers” are memorable ways of measuring time. Each year folds away special times that families spend together and celebrate life.
When I was a child, Christmas was that wonderland of childhood euphoria that crawled and crept its way to December. How I wished for it to grow any sort of momentum. It never heeded my wishes. Yet it measured my childhood by repeated Christmas morning joys.
School was another habitual time recorder. I remember some excellent teachers and some who missed their calling, but the yearly school bell measured time with homework, term papers, pop quizzes and recess with Red Rover and sack lunches.
Home school wasn’t an option that I recall in those days, but I would have begged for my parents to try it. School was never able to substitute for the contentment and love I experienced in my home environment times.
I met my first true challenge of measuring time when Othel got his orders for Vietnam. We knew the day would come since the fighting was furious and relentless in the 60s. Still, the orders separated us for a year – a year that the nightly news measured time with daily war fatalities.
How could I exist for a year of separation that carried such a constant death threat? Time was my enemy – or so I thought. I coped by marking the calendar a day at a time, mailing a letter to Othel every mail day, and saturating myself in the comfort of God’s Word. Othel survived, and so did I. Time definitely used every second of its daily twenty-four hours, but it never stopped.
We each find ways to measure time, but how does God do it? The Psalmist said, “A thousand years in your sight are like a day that has just gone by, or like a watch in the night.” Then Peter wrote in 2 Peter 3:8 – “With the Lord one day is as a thousand years and a thousand years as one day.”
That’s the amazing fact of our God who has always been and who is outside of time. That blows my mind, but so does the thought of the “measureless-ness” of eternity with Him.