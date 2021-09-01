It’s not a figment of my imagination; I can still picture the multiple buckets of tomatoes that Daddy brought into the family kitchen many seasons ago. He gathered them from two- sometimes four rows of tomatoes in our garden. Blights would sometimes attack along with other pesky predators, but Daddy and God were still successful at producing bumper crops of tomatoes.
The bright, red delectables were large, blue-ribbon species – the size where a single slice would cover a slice of bread. And there seemed to be an endless supply until the first frost.
Since tomatoes are an almost necessity on summer sandwiches in our household, I continue to push my paramount growing skills in securing at least one tomato a day. Don’t snicker. It’s a challenging goal for a tomato-in-a-pot grower.
As in all areas of my life I want God to teach me in whatever “my hand finds to do.” Even in tomato growing, He’s filled that desire.
Daddy plowed the garden rows over and over to prepare the soil for growing healthy plants. I can’t plow in a pot, but I do make sure the potting soil is fertile and prepared with nutrients before placing the plant in its growing spot.
God reminded me that preparation is key for spiritual growth. I must feed on the richness of His Word and learn to meditate on it which keeps my mind on the positive.
This year’s tomato plant was hit by a despicable blight. It began as a gradual discoloring, progressed to brown spots and ended in death for the stem it attacked. God reminded me that sin is like that. It’s most always gradual, innocent-looking and moves slowly. The end result is loss, heartache, and death to an intimate relationship to a holy God.
When I realized the blight was killing my plant, I called tomato experts and checked knowledge sources online. There was a treatment, but it was costly, and the solution would need to be administered often in a regular sequence.
Sin is always costly according to the Bible and experience. Confession is not an easy thing, and the aftermath of sin comes with scars. Praise God for the healing balm of forgiveness that He offers.
The medicinal spray that I used on my plant subdued the blight’s onslaught but hasn’t completely cured it. However, the plant is still growing tomatoes, but they are closer to the size of golf balls.
So goes my attempt at growing tomatoes, but I gladly acknowledge my delight in watching the tomato plan grow in height, producing baby tomatoes that grow into delicious edible produce.
If something so basic gives me delight, it’s easy to understand the joy believers reap in seeing new believers grow in grace and the knowledge of our Father.
As for our Father, I can’t imagine the joy we bring to Him when we exhibit the fruit of the Spirit in our lives. – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness and self control. What a harvest!