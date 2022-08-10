Purchase Access

 There are certain choruses and mini-worship songs that have burrowed deep into my memory over the decades. I was humming one this week as I was checking off the traffic lights along Highway 25. The words are great for a whispered prayer: “I love you, Lord, and I lift my voice. To worship you, O my soul rejoice! Take joy my King, in what You hear. Let it be a sweet, sweet, sound in Your ear.”

