“Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come . . .” The verses to that hymn of solace have returned again and again to my thoughts over the past days. When news of the evil intent that swept down on the school in Nashville was made known, every parent and any family members surely felt the suffocating agony of the loss. Grief engulfed so many over such senseless murders. Life changed forever for so, so many people, and for those closest to these tragic losses, “buffet” was much too mild a description. These losses far outweighed what most would consider a “trial.”

lynn.west@journalinc.com

