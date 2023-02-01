Our long weekend in Tennessee was infused with basketball – scheduled games and tournaments. With two grandsons playing the sport and a granddaughter cheering basketball teams to an expected victory, we were regulars in the school bleachers. During one of the games and a tasty bag of popcorn, one very vocal coach with a megaphone voice shouted more than once to his players, ”Get where you’re supposed to be!” Obviously that particular player understood his coach’s command because positions switched immediately.

