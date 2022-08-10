Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The prison ministry continues to be a rewarding experience and investment. Even though the numbers of yellow suits that represent the new, non-classified inmates is a continual addition to the incarcerated, hope continues to grow. God is moving in the midst of what some call the devil’s playground. It seems such an unlikely place for hope and freedom and renewal, but that’s exactly what the new converts are experiencing.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus