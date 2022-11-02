Even though I wasn’t a voting participant, I had the opportunity to hear one of the messages at the MS Baptist Convention this week. The preacher’s message wasn’t lengthy and certainly not dry. It was identifying the anemic condition of a number of Christians and churches due to their low view of God and His unlimited power. The point came home to every listener when he said that he could tell by the Wednesday night conversations of his church members that they had been listening to the news more than they had been reading their Bibles.
The truth was undeniable. Far too many times I have been more spellbound by the horrific news and state of our nation than I have the omnipotent power of God. It simply takes staying immersed in God’s Word to ward off potential threats and what-ifs by the enemy.
I’m finding that each time I stop by the grocery to pick up a few items, I grow more amazed at the rising prices. The world might ask, “When will the prices get so high that we can’t buy the foods we are accustomed to or even need?”
God’s Word answers that faithless question. “The young lions suffer want and hunger; but those who seek the LORD lack no good thing.” Psalm 34:10.
I hear about seniors losing their retirement savings amid the upheaval in economic conditions. If I put my focus on those “what ifs,” I could fall in a pit of doubts and fears, but if I turn to God’s Word, the doubts and fears melt away. “The righteous person may have many troubles, but the LORD delivers him from them all;” Psalm 34:19.
Crime once lived far away from me – in large cities and densely populated states. The news reminds me that crime is spreading and danger can be a threat in a simple run to a restaurant. Do I become a recluse and live in fear? No, not when God’s Word is my assurance. “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life . . . with Your right hand You save me.”
Psalm 138:7.
It’s usually at night when I have the darkest thoughts of what the future might hold. I wonder what kind of world our grandchildren and great grands will experience- if the LORD tarries that long. Psalm 121:8 dispels the darkness with light and peace – “The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” And future generations can claim that same verse. God never changes.
Sometimes my anger rises about some of our leaders not only condoning but endorsing abortion, revamping our public education system and mandating masks and school closures. The apostle Paul addressed my concern: “‘Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord,’”
Yes, the times are like none I’ve ever seen or remembered. “The good ole days” are in the very distant past, but God’s Word is timeless. Live by its truth and promises, because “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.