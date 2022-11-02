Even though I wasn’t a voting participant, I had the opportunity to hear one of the messages at the MS Baptist Convention this week. The preacher’s message wasn’t lengthy and certainly not dry. It was identifying the anemic condition of a number of Christians and churches due to their low view of God and His unlimited power. The point came home to every listener when he said that he could tell by the Wednesday night conversations of his church members that they had been listening to the news more than they had been reading their Bibles.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you