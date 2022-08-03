Ouch! I’ve said it for several days – anytime I’ve bumped my right pointer finger on something rough that touched it. Let me offer a little background. Several days ago I noticed that finger developing a redness. Then it began to grow tender to the touch, then warm, then hot, while it swelled and screamed, “Something’s wrong here!”
I had encountered a spider bite on my ankle about the same time which made me think this was another spider attack and that I would wear gloves to do any future weeding. Othel kept suggesting I see our doctor, but I resorted to home remedies instead. I administered cold packs, hot salt soaks, cold peroxide soaks, Neosporin ointment, bandaids and an “I can wear it off” attitude. Nothing was working.
It was when my daughter noticed it that further action was taken. She called a nurse who called a doctor and presto – I was going to my doctor the following morning.
He disagreed with my diagnosis, but couldn’t ascertain the root cause, but it DID need medical attention. He prescribed an antibiotic and some salve and told me to call the office if there was no improvement.
In summary of my impairment, I’ve learned a lot.
When I went to wipe off the cake batter on my mixer blade with my pointer finger, I couldn’t. Even with the sweet cake batter, that finger was not going in my mouth. Now look deeper – sin spoils all the sweet things God intends for us to enjoy.
I avoided wearing tops with buttons, because a right pointer finger is a needed participant in pushing buttons through button holes. Deeper lesson – sin always slows us down and limits the lifestyle God would give us.
Due to my sick finger, I held it in an upright position, and it appeared that I was pointing to anyone or anything around me. Deeper lesson – pointing fingers is a judgmental attitude that’s easy for others to see when I don’t.
My ailing finger wouldn’t allow me to get a strong grip while opening jars or lifting heavy objects. Deeper lesson – sin cuts off the power of God’s Spirit in our lives, making us ineffective in Kingdom work.
Due to my pointer finger’s inability to perform its normal functions, my remaining fingers had a heavier workload than was expected of them. Deeper lesson – we never sin alone. Sin always affects others and hinders the work of Christ’s Church.
Some home remedies will work; sometimes they won’t. I shouldn’t have put off real medical help for as long as I did. The infection was beginning to grow up my finger and into my hand.
You already know this lesson. Pretending we don’t need a Savior and thinking we have been a “good” enough person to slip into heaven is false and a damming “remedy” that will not work. Jesus is the Only way.
When I began noticing my “sick” finger, I paid more attention to it. It was one of ten fingers. Could I have just had it removed and solved my problem? No! That never entered my mind. I wanted to help make it well and restore it to its needed use. Every part of my body is necessary and serves a particular and important function.
My lesson - as members of the body of Christ, we need to restore those members who are sin-sick and do all we can to support and strengthen them for a return to His fellowship and strength. The world will know we are Christians by our love for each other.
The prescribed meds appear to be working. I’ve found one more take-for-granted blessing that God continues to give in this episode with my pointer finger. Now I understand more why God’s children are exhorted to “pray without ceasing.” There’s no way we can thank Him for all He’s done for us and for creating us with so many tools – like a single pointer finger.
