The smell of cedar is back and brings with it lots of memories. Our family would go to my grandfather’s land behind his barn where acres of cedar trees grew. Like all Christmas tree shoppers, we caught on that trees double in size when you carry them through your front door!
The next best place for enjoying a cedar Christmas tree was at school. There was always a student who volunteered to bring a small cedar tree to our classroom. The vocational students would nail it to an x-shaped wood stand, and then our tree would be the hi-light for our classroom.
I remember making chain loops out of construction paper and glue. Some students brought decorations from home, making our school trees a hodgepodge creation, but I saw it as a beautiful and symbolic reminder that a two-week break from school was very close.
Once the Christmas break began I wasn’t drawn to the Christmas tree nearly as much as the presents under the tree. We were told we couldn’t open any presents early, but a gentle shake or two was allowed which swelled our anticipation and imaginations.
Then there’s now – decades later – and no cedar or live trees. Allergies dictate artificial trees, and the presents we give are often from lists of “For the person that has everything.” What a quandary shopping has become.
The sound of Christmas carols washing over shoppers accompanied by scents of peppermint and cinnamon perpetuate unrestrained gift buying for family and friends – gifts a lot of which won’t fit or we don’t really need.
What if we could wrap and give something all of us need? Kindness is one item I would wrap and give to everyone – kind, uplifting words to others, kind deeds that could lift spirits, kind thoughts that would dissolve negative or irritable attitudes. Kindness fits all sizes, and we all need it.
Patience might not be as easy a gift to give as kindness, but the recipients would never turn down such a special gift. Every age needs our patience. Little ones need repeated and loving training – all piloted by patience. The elderly who time has robbed agility and strength require patience. Mixing it with kindness would make a memorable gift.
If stillness could be wrapped as a present, I would give all my family members, friends and strangers a box of “stillness.” Our society suffers from busyness, noisiness and endless activity. It’s difficult to find anyone enjoying a quiet, still moment. We’ve become programmed to live as slaves to schedules, work and recreation. “Be still and know that I am God” is a word from the Father that has no boundaries in its potential.
The Christmas count-down has begun. Frustrated people will get cranky – even rude, and quiet, still moments may not appear again until January weather possibly causes a power outage. However we can make a difference in our areas of influence with gifts that change lives positively and can be given to others on a daily basis. God will gladly direct us to the “department” we need.