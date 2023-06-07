“Put it on the list!” It’s been a household slogan of mine for multiple years. There’s an on-going grocery list that I keep by the fridge and a similar one for all sorts of items that I list on my phone. I try to make it a constant to list items when I’ve used the last one or emptied a box. The list makes for a more organized life.

