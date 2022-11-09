Election time again and once again I’m more than weary of the campaign ads and so much attention to the politicians whose words and promises can be back-checked electronically – within minutes. Too often the words come from dual tongues.
I will always believe that God has blessed our nation far above others, especially when I see the horrific wars and warmongers that seem to never end. As I lie down in a peaceful neighborhood each night, there are no bombs or explosions near me – like those in Ukraine. I feel no threats of terrorists groups breaking down our doors to kidnap and kill. The cartel never seems an immediate threat even though I realize Hwy 20 near us is a major highway for their drug deliveries.
Yes, I wouldn’t swap places with people in other countries, but at the same time, I don’t want to be ignorant, naïve or complacent about what I DO see happening in our land. It may be a broken record to a lot, but vigilance is necessary to maintain our freedoms. I will always give thanks to our forefathers and brave military who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom, but freedom-loving voices must join theirs.
Benjamin Franklin, not your average scientist or statesman, said, “Man will ultimately be governed by God or by tyrants.” Since the man was a genius, why would we ignore the wisdom of such counsel? But we are. Our leaders and some courts not only ignore God but are intent upon rewriting His Word.
George Washington said, “If the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” I watch in disbelief as colleges and universities shout down opinions that don’t align with theirs or invitations are never allowed to anyone in opposition to their philosophies.
Thomas Jefferson said, “Laws that forbid the carrying of arms …disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes … Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants.” Wise Jefferson isn’t thought to be wise by so many of today’s leaders.
Could anyone ever doubt Abraham Lincoln’s devotion to his country? These are his words: “We the People are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts – not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” Honest Abe would call us a sleeping citizenry about to experience a dissolving Republic if he were aware of our condition.
John Adams said, “Our constitution was made only for moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” No wonder attempts to rewrite it are ongoing.
Dwight D. Eisenhower left us his words, “A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.”
The list of true, America-loving patriots stretches long into our history. How have we as a nation become so distanced from their warnings? Obviously the enemy is blinding so many Americans to blink at abortion when they continue to support politicians that endorse death for babies – even to full term! That one thought will not allow me to keep silent. In our weeping for such a decree on the unborn, Christians must pray and vote. We can’t imagine the lives that are at stake.
