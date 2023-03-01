“God is up to something!” – I’ve heard that comment multiple times in the last couple of weeks. Obviously the exciting news of the college campus revivals has energized those thoughts and caused Christians to lean more devotedly into praying for revival. Since first reading about the great awakenings years ago, I’ve been a revival seeker. I’ve read and reread the miraculous workings of God by those authors who witnessed awakenings and revivals. “Do it again in and around me” has been my prayer for a lot of praying years.

