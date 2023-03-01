“God is up to something!” – I’ve heard that comment multiple times in the last couple of weeks. Obviously the exciting news of the college campus revivals has energized those thoughts and caused Christians to lean more devotedly into praying for revival. Since first reading about the great awakenings years ago, I’ve been a revival seeker. I’ve read and reread the miraculous workings of God by those authors who witnessed awakenings and revivals. “Do it again in and around me” has been my prayer for a lot of praying years.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
