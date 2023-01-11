Our house is back to the old normal. I’ve vacuumed all the loose fragments of the artificial tree after packing it away in the attic, and all the nativity scenes are stored until next December. Most of the candy and cookie containers have been emptied, washed and boxed in the storage room. I’m sure there’s still some confectioner’s sugar under a kitchen cabinet, but I’ve scrubbed up the majority of the Christmas stickies that were glued to the floor.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

