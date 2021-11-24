This supersonic age takes a lot for granted, but I still recall the “good ole days” which weren’t always so good. The black, rotary dial phone hung on our utility room wall with a curly cord that could stretch into the kitchen. That cord allowed for personal calls!
Our first phone was on a party line with about three other houses. The only way to stop a long-winded conversation by one of the parties was to interrupt with an emergency excuse. The personal, travel-with-you cell phones would put my grandparents into a shock and awe mode. They would also wonder why a portable phone could appropriate so much of this generation’s time.
“Made from scratch” was essentially the only way to prepare a meal just a few decades ago. Now we can push our cart down a grocery aisle and select entire meals, prepared, frozen and stacked in easy to open coolers. Yet, even those meals can take up valuable oven time in the kitchen. The answer is the drive-thru restaurant that serves the family a steaming hot, to-go meal, or even better – have it delivered to our door. A real time-saver, right?
I can’t remember any of my family using a rub board, but I do remember seeing Mother push wet clothes through crank rollers that were attached to a barrel shaped clothes washer. Then she would hang them on an outside clothesline to dry. It was a hands-on task that lasted for hours.
Today we plop dirty clothes in an automatic washers that can weigh, adjust load capacity and add detergent and bleach at the proper cycle. A buzzer tells you when to switch the clean clothes to the dryer that fluffs and dries, regardless of the forecast. What a time-saver, right?
Adding machines, typewriters and carbon copies are words our grandchildren will never use. Modern technology has seen to that, which means we have more free time, right?
Ads bombard us with their time-saving gadgets and offers. It seems everyone is pursuing the one thing they can’t buy or store, and that’s time. Even though all of us have the same twenty-four hours in a day, busyness and rush still reign – and rob that irreplaceable commodity – time.
Is there a way to rein in this busyness cycle that rushes us through life? The previous generation proves that modern technology hasn’t salvaged any extra hours. We certainly can’t hope that more time-saving gadgets will help to slow our speeding lifestyles.
The solutions have to be our own. Saying “No” would be a start. Making family a priority could help with some schedules. The best solution would be making prayer a #1 priority. Our Father can redeem our time and show us how to experience peace and tranquillity instead of the hectic race we can mistakenly call life. But that takes time, and the enemy convinces us we don’t have enough.