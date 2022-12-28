“Nothing in – nothing out” – that’s the rule when visiting the incarcerated in Pearl, Mississippi. I’ve adapted to the rule, but have found it to be especially hard to heed during the Christmas season.
Thanks to wonderful ministry leadership among a group of the female prisoners, a network of ministry volunteers were allowed to be a part of a Christmas fellowship last week. We were able to visit and watch the inmates receive their Christmas gifts. We volunteers had been given a list of items the prisoners could have. I enjoyed purchasing the specific items for my “prayer partner,” but was humbled by the simple and very basic list. It definitely didn’t fall in the category of “gifts for the one who has everything.”
Toward the end of the fellowship, the Christmas bags were distributed. My friend’s name was one of the first called, and she began pulling items from the Christmas bag. She showed extreme appreciation for items I considered non-luxury. She squealed with excitement over the new dingy-free socks and was brought to tears when she retrieved the tube of lipstick.
Over the months the friendship between my prisoner friend and I has grown. When she was sentenced to prison, she told me how she sank into a pit of despair and loneliness, but God was waiting for her in that dark place. She eventually turned to Him and asked for His forgiveness and His spirit to fill her. My special friend now radiates with the joy of Jesus. She’s an active participant in one of the four church plants inside the prison, and is growing in her Christian walk.
Following the basic Christmas list was hard for me. I wanted to give her much more, but we were only able to convey our friendship in Christ with each other. She wasn’t able to give me anything – you know – the rules! However she’s given me a unique friendship and a testimony of how God makes all things new. Her contented spirit in a challenging and often extremely difficult environment has challenged my own faith and contentment to be thankful in all circumstances.
She has family visits once a month. I see family on a daily basis most weeks. Prison menus are unique – to say the least – but she doesn’t complain. Privacy is almost nonexistent, but she tries to escape when she’s reading God’s Word and studying. She’s been locked up long enough to know prison life has its own language and set of rules for survival, but she now understands true freedom and that God’s children are never alone.
We’ve shared what it will be like when someday we’ll enjoy heaven together. We’ll take nothing in with us – our accounts will have already been deposited while we were earth-dwellers, and we won’t have to worry about taking anything out. Once we enter those gates, heaven will be our forever home, and locks will be obsolete.
