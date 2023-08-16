It was my first experience to stand on private, remote land that overlooked the Mississippi River. (That was made possible by an invitation from “old” college friends to visit with them at their Delta cabin.) Even the sandbars that attempted to divide the mighty river couldn’t diminish its expanse. We took in its grandeur from a bluff overlooking the river, and then we walked along its pebbled and sandy beach from another location. 

