I was in prison over the weekend. It was volunteer incarceration connected with a mission project, but I became a fellow-prisoner. As we walked through a system of corridors, giant doors clanged shut behind us, reminding us that locks were synonymous with prisons.
Our destination ended in a large room with windows ushering in the evening light. I was grateful for those rays that brought needed sunshine into the room/worship center. There were no stained glass windows, cushioned pews or carpeted aisles. Still, I felt a unique presence of God in the room.
Then the procession came – a considerable group of women – all ages – filed into the room and began finding a seat. Their white tops and striped pants labeled them as inmates, but I realized the room was growing with individuals who probably regret past decisions made in anger, hurt, negligence or for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
They came in all sizes, colors and ages. Crime wears a blindfold and isn’t selective in its intent to destroy. We were pointed to a back table by our authorized leader where we would observe the service.
One of the women gave a warm and inviting welcome to the group. Another dark-haired, middle aged woman stood close to the portable mike and began singing. There was a joy and expression in her countenance that matched the beauty of her voice. Others began joining the singing. Most participated; only a few stared at the floor. I imagined that their present sentence and lengthy future still held their spirits in bondage.
The message from Ephesians was next. One of the females wearing the same white top and striped pants opened her Bible and proclaimed Jesus. She spoke with passion, authority and a convicting strength. She challenged her audience to stay “lined up by Christ” – to not waver and to rejoice in God’s gift of salvation through His Son Jesus.
I was expecting a sermonette. It was a moving sermon built on the Word of God and delivered by a believer who had experienced the transforming salvation through Jesus and was living in spiritual freedom. The physical bars and locks imprisoned her body but not her spirit. It soared beyond the wire fences and coils of barbed wire into the heavens.
After she completed the message, she prayed with power and assurance. The vocalist returned to add an a cappella song of benediction.
As the giant doors made their solemn clang of separation behind us, I realized I had forgotten about the who and where of our worship. Only the psalmist’s declaration filled my thoughts: “Where shall I go from your Spirit? Or where shall I flee from your presence? If I ascend to heaven, you are there! If I make my bed in the depths, you are there . . . for the night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to you.”