My favorite title for my great grandchild is “my namesake!” She’s Millie to the world that’s known her for two – almost two and a half years, but she’s more than my namesake. She’s a gymnast who has learned that her princess bed frame arch is actually a trapeze bar. She demonstrates for her parents on a regular basis.
She’s an avid outdoor enthusiast and loves to turn over rocks to investigate any crawling creatures that might be thinking they’ve found a safe spot. Just when we think she will be a serious entomologist, she walks out in her pretend high heels, having adorned herself with her mom’s makeup and lipstick.
Motherhood is another occupation she’s pursuing. She insists on lap-holding her younger cousins and giving orders to the older one. Also, she can’t wait to hold her baby brother that’s arriving in May which motivates her parents to consider a suspended baby bed for their newborn. (She’s a climber, too.)
Millie’s latest joy is playing hide and seek with her parents. She prefers to be the “hider” and is serious about finding the best hiding places. Last week, she succeeded. After the count of ten, the search was on. The parents laughed as they looked in all the familiar hiding spots that were empty. Then their laughter turned to concern as they began calling for her. Not a peep! Millie was in her serious mode of play.
What if she had gone outside? That all but panicked her mom, knowing Millie could cover a lot of distance in a short time. Then Millie popped from around a corner, laughing that she had won the game.
Now her parents are scrutinizing every possible space Millie could have found as the ultimate hiding place. In fact, the hide and seek game isn’t a fun choice for them any longer. As parents of a young child, they want to know where she is every moment.
I’ve laughed at Millie’s new talent of hiding, but I’m anxious for her to reach the age of really understanding that her Heavenly Father never lets her out of His sight. He never sleeps or slumbers, and His loving care is never separated from her.
Recently I’ve been trying to memorize some wonderful verses in Psalm 139: “Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence? If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there. If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there your hand will guide me.”
Millie, nor any other created being can hide from God. There’s not a single place He doesn’t see or know. “Even there” covers them all.