There’s one commodity that every Mississippian pursues and greatly appreciates in the summer. That’s a breeze, a stirring of the humidity-saturated air that becomes oppressive and a spoiler of all or any outdoor activity. God-sent breezes are wonderful, but when they take detours the man-made kind are sought.
I have a boxcar load of childhood memories, but one of my most delightful ones is playing in the hallway of my granddaddy’s barn. It was a massive structure, built with gian timbers and walled rooms and stalls for holding livestock and for storing corn. Papaw called that room the corn crib.
My brother spent a portion of his boyhood shooting varmints like mice and rats that lived in or close to the corn crib. The walls had spaces between the boards just the size for my brother to eyeball any movement in the piles of corn. His sharp eye along with his BB gun wreaked havoc on the vermin that wreaked havoc on Papaw’s corn crop.
There was a tall, built-to-last stairway that stretched to the barn’s loft. I can’t remember being told to stay off the stairs and out of the loft, so those stairs led us to a child’s delight. The view from the large open ends of the loft overlooked the bottom acres of cotton and cattle that grazed the adjacent pasture.
I always remember giant stacks of hay bales that Papaw kept stored in the loft. Whether the aroma was from freshly baled hay or bales that made it through the winter, that loft had the smell of a place free of worries or cares.
But the best part of that barn was the hallway that was always home for breezes. Cool, spring breezes were constant accompaniment to barn playing. When the August heat turned relentless, the barn hallway was never intimidated. The breezes came in every month and any perspiration that summer heat instigated only acted as a coolant when the hallway breezes ran over our bodies.
I certainly don’t consider myself a “deep” thinker, but I have wondered where the strong winds and gentle breezes go. Do they continue to blow across continents and oceans, caressing all in their paths? When they “die down” in one place, don’t they just continue to other lands and seas?
That will be one of the questions for my Heavenly Father in one of our eternal days. However, any questions will come after thanking Him for the immeasurable blessings He showered on me – and I’ll certainly name the joys of my childhood days and all the refreshing breezes that He sent – especially the ones through my grandfather’s barn.