I’ve smelled some wonderfully aromatic perfumes, and some roses have a fragrance that is absolutely captivating. Yet - I don’t know any aroma that reaches the pinnacle of aromas like that of bread, baking in the oven.
Then one has to consider and process the taste – after the slathering of soft butter on the first hot slice. My mouth waters even as I write the words. What a simple but sublime experience to taste homemade bread.
This allurement with warm bread is the reason for my purchasing books on bread-making and collecting too many bread recipes. Years ago I plunged into sourdough bread making with great zeal. Ten pounds later Othel strongly suggested that I stop “feeding the starter,” let it die along with my zeal for bread-making. The strained zipper on my jeans sanctioned the request.
Now I’m less of a bread maker and mostly just a periodic consumer. It’s been a better choice. It’s also given me a deeper thought process about the true Bread of life – Jesus.
“O taste and see that the Lord is good” is a rich and blessed invitation to an eternal blessing. In a world that’s rapidly imploding (making rapid-rise yeast look slow), the Bread of Life is always good and pursuing the hungry and starving. Only He is the Bread that gives eternal life.
There’s also a Bread of Life fragrance. Through all of Christ’s own, He is diffusing the fragrance of His knowledge in every place. How we are blessed when we are around those who are continually filling their space with the aroma of Christ.
God’s table is set! There is room for all – and Bread for all that are hungry. There’s no need for additional recipes or searching for a more fulfilling bread. There are none. We who feast on His salvation need His sensitive heart to hear the cries of so many – “Please pass the Bread.”
