He was fussing at me and I was fussing at him! “It’s not my fault,” I said to the angry, red cardinal that perched near where we were cleaning winter debris from a flower bed. The arch that had supported a faithful, blooming vine had been invaded by a wild vine, and Othel and I decided to remove the entire arch with its mangled vines.
That was the beginning of the argument with my feathered friend. More than halfway through the yanking and pulling the vines, I discovered a bird nest – totally camouflaged and protected – or so the owners thought. I peered over into the beautifully constructed nest and saw three speckled eggs – the chocolate Easter egg size. A sigh of regret was what I was feeling, but the red bird was feeling much more – or seemed to be as he kept flitting in the nearby tree, clamoring as he flew.
Birds are fascinating creatures that I’ve always envied. The ability to fly high among the treetops or glide along the sky on a windy day is undeniable talent. I love their serenades and their reminders of how God feels about them and me. I make sure they have ample seeds in the wintertime and have added several birdhouses to our backyard – all as a means of caring for their kind.
Yes, I’m a bird lover, and knowing I had robbed this set of parents and their future offspring made me feel sadness for them. I wanted to tell them how sorry I was and that I would never have considered moving the vine if I had only known.
However! I wanted to tell the irate couple that there were multiple housing choices available in our backyard. The vine couldn’t compare to the stability and look of the well-constructed birdhouses that I had purchased just for them. It was THEIR idea to build among the vines instead of the much safer options that I had asked Othel to mount on trees and posts. Their poor choice was costly. We were both hurt.
God must think the same thing when He sent His own Son to die as the perfect sacrifice for mankind. He made it clear that Jesus was the only way – all other choices would lead to the one place opposite heaven. Then God sent disciples to make disciples and to teach the Gospel in churches that are on most corners.
People-friendly churches aren’t hard to find. The majority offer safe environments for raising families under the leadership of godly teachers and ministers. The world is quick to offer its substitutes. According to the media, those substitutes only offer destruction, pain and heartache with a finale of hopelessness.
We must have a shelter built upon the Rock and the wisdom to know there must be preparation for death. When that time comes, it will be too late for another chance or another excuse. It will end all arguments of fault-finding. "If I had only . . ." will be the dismal response to the heartbreaking neglect of "so great a salvation."
