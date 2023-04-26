He was fussing at me and I was fussing at him! “It’s not my fault,” I said to the angry, red cardinal that perched near where we were cleaning winter debris from a flower bed. The arch that had supported a faithful, blooming vine had been invaded by a wild vine, and Othel and I decided to remove the entire arch with its mangled vines. 

