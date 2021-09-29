Sorting, unpacking, and washing hiking clothes filled my Monday morning after our last trek. In the midst of my busyness, I noticed I was humming “Great is Thy Faithfulness.” What a blessing it is to me for my Comforter to give me reminders like this – to prompt my gratitude for God’s many evidences of His faithfulness.
I remembered our 3500 plus miles of safe travels over “perilous” peaks and rail-less, one-way roads. A darting elk or deer could have brought havoc to our travels, but all critters stayed clear of our roadways.
We passed two campers on the interstate that were getting roadside assistance. I knew their anxiety because we had experienced that on a past trip – but not this one. The highway travels were never a problem – thanks to God’s faithfulness.
On one of our “into the mountains” hikes we came upon an animated hiker who was actually stalking a moose! “He’s in the area!” the hiker said with way too much excitement. I could only picture the signs posted along trailheads, warning of a moose's potential charges. Every warning sign told us to stay clear of them, and this guy was pursuing one!
Just as he dashed out of sight, we approached a large cluster of thick brush. That’s when we heard a loud snort – the non-human kind. We picked up our pace, imagining what it could be like to have a giant bull moose rush through the undergrowth toward us.
The moose stayed put as we hurried away from his hideout. Great was God’s faithfulness!
When pulling a camper out West, high, gusting winds can yank vehicle and campers like light-weight toys. Eighteen wheelers in passing mode can also cause unexpected swerves. In addition, traveling in heavy rains can quickly pose driving problems for pulling a camper, but we were blessed to be free of any rain hazards until we met a few brief showers around Vicksburg. It was God’s faithfulness that enabled Othel to steer us safely “over the river and through the woods.”
COVID reminders followed our path with lots of mask mandates in Colorado. It crossed my mind more than once about the challenges our travels would meet if one of us got the dreaded culprit. Distance from family with strange medical staff could pose a problem that would test our faith, but God’s faithfulness negated that test.
And how wonderful that the words of that inspiring hymn don’t have an expiration date – “strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow – blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside.” How GREAT is Thy faithfulness!