It’s the “Between Week” – the seven days sandwiched between Christmas Day and New Year’s. I consider it one of the top weeks of the year. There’s time to relax and savor all the sweet Christmas memories and decide on a 2022 journal and devotional books for the year ahead. It’s also a time of reflection on the events and faithfulness of the Father during 2021.
The four seasons came in their regular sequence. Brandon tornado sirens screamed warnings in some of the months, but once again we were spared. Large backyard limbs were tossed and swayed, but they were relentless in their holding strength.
Camping continued to be a favorite pastime. We hosted the younger grands amid story-telling campfires, hotdog and marshmallow roasts and bike races through the park.
The winter months brought their share of cold weather, but we were able to hibernate on the Gulf’s sandy beaches just long enough to need sunscreen and take naps to the rhythm of the waves.
Othel celebrated the joy of driving a new truck, and all the family celebrated Tahya’s winning her election. Covid remained a threat to be reckoned with, but vaccinations offered hope.
My gardening continued in the spring, and Othel’s gift of a new weed eater to me made every weed shiver in terror.
We were invited to be parents to our Brentwood grands for a week of “life in the fast lane,” and felt great joy in being present for our two great-grands dedication services.
There were family gatherings by the pool, excitement over an engagement ring, a June wedding, a knee injury, a volleyball boot brace, and a cheerleading fracture. All three Brandon grands moved into new houses with their spouses and all three families are expecting additions to their families in 2022.
Othel and I reconnected with “old” college friends in Colorado and sampled authentic Mexican fare with New Albany friends in Santa Fe. We hiked red rock trails in Sedona with Tahya and Kevin and shared our first Brentwood Christmas with Katie and Eli and our grands.
I added Zoom meetings to my vocabulary and computer when COVID attempted to halt our church’s prison ministry meetings. I was blessed to attend a prison worship service and begin correspondence with one of the participants.
What a blessed year! A verse in “All the Way My Savior Leads Me” describes it best:
All the way my Savior leads me, Cheers each winding path I tread,
Gives me grace for every trial, Feeds me with the living bread . . .
This I know, whate’er befalls me, Jesus doeth all things well!