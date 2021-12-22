Modern technology continues to link us into the “now.” One such feat comes from our bank. The times of waiting for the monthly bank statement to confirm the balance of my account has disappeared into history.
Today I can log into my account via an assortment of electronic marvels and get a daily balance along with a list of all my financial operations. The “pending” has been an active one on my December account. Every purchase through my debit card transaction is posted beneath this word and reminds me the dollar amount is on its way to be removed from my account.
The lists with the minus prefix aren’t nearly as affirming as the deposits which are printed in green. That color green is as refreshing as the green in our Christmas tree!
If you think about the word “pending” it can fit into a lot of life’s details. When I bring my petitions to God in faith, I am confident that the answers are pending. “Ask [in Jesus’ name] and you will receive.” John 16:24
There have been times that the special mission offering that I was committed to give appeared to be questionable with the funds I could figure. However over and over the Lord has taught me that I could never out give Him and that the sufficiency of His “cattle on a thousand hills” would meet all my needs. I knew I could give sacrificially, knowing God’s “pending” resources.
As a twelve-year-old my lost condition began riding me like a shadow. I couldn’t get away from my thoughts about my sin separating me from God. I was a single heartbeat from hell, but the enemy kept whispering that I should wait for such a serious decision. Then the wonderful day came – I pushed back the enemy’s voice and ran to Jesus. I was amazed at the joy and peace that poured through me. The forgiveness of my sins was immediate – no pending on my spiritual account – no lengthy waits or steps to climb. The gift was mine the moment I received it.
Also, the abundant life that Jesus promised has been mine. There have been valleys, some dark days mixed among the joyous ones, but the journey has never been without the Lord’s walking beside or leading me.
The only step left is heaven – the eternal home of God’s children, and I have the blessed assurance of that promise. It’s in the “pending” column now until God makes the transfer.