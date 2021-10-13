I meant to – I really meant to. It was a Sunday morning, meaning the usual preparations for church. I had put a roast in the oven set for a timed bake, and a pot of string beans was getting an early cooking on the stove top. They would only need heating before we ate our Sunday meal, so I would turn them off like usual – or at least I meant to turn them off!
When we pulled into our carport after church, we all noticed the smoke curling from the sides of the back door. In a panic rush we unlocked the door and ran through the house – totally saturated in smoke. The beans that I meant to turn off were billowing smoke from their charred remains.
The house smelled of smoke for days, with each whiff reminding me of my meant to that never materialized. Surely it was a lesson I wouldn’t have to repeat.
But, I did and we do, don’t we? If it’s not an I meant to regret, it’s an if I would have . . .
If I would have taken the route suggested, we would have avoided the traffic snarls or if I would have taken better care of my body, maybe I wouldn’t . . . If I would have called her like I meant to, I wouldn’t have missed my last chance to talk to her.
If I would have studied more in high school, college wouldn’t have been as difficult. If I would have listened to my parents, I might not be in this mess. If I would have heeded the speed limit sign, I wouldn’t be paying this speeding ticket.
Our lists grow with the years God gives us. Some choices, some decisions, some meant tosplace us in circumstances that could have been avoided. Yet all play roles in our lives that teach us lessons, especially if we’re fast learners.
Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life, and have it more abundantly.” His life in us with Him guiding and us always following wouldn’t be a guarantee that life would be free of sin, trouble or regret, but it would, without a doubt, lessen the pitfalls and stumbles.
As we grow older, the flimsy excuses and intentions of I meant to or if I would have diminish due to the hourglass of time subtracting them. That’s why we need to learn from our mistakes and meant tos. Proverbs 1 gives wise advice: “Let the wise listen and add to their learning.”