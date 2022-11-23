The question is already in conversations – “What do you want for Christmas?” Or “What would you like for Christmas?” We live in a country where the majority of people can ask that question and expect with positive expectation that the wish will be granted.
I recall asking Othel’s mother that question in the last few Christmases of her life. Her answer was the same, “I don’t need a thing – don’t be spending any money on me.” Now that I’m in close proximity to the age she was giving that answer, I understand. My “wanter” is in a much less active mode, and I find that less is most often better when it comes to our accumulating items that are more kin to a luxury than a necessity.
Rumblings about China possibly being on the march for more power and territory continue to be on the news. Facts about their being the greatest nuclear power in the world appear to have substance. The threats are there and one could add threats of other power seekers like North Korea and Iran.
I think of the carol refrain that says, “Peace on earth, good will to men.” Maybe that’s the key gift we would like or want for Christmas – peace on earth. Prayer is my only option- but the greatest possibility when it comes to hoping for world peace. I could never hope to add my personal opinions or advice to the leaders of the world, but I can request it from the Sovereign Leader over the universe.
A national peace – even a statewide peace would be a wonderful Christmas gift. According to the results of the last elections, our nation has a long way to go toward unity. Abortion, crime and the border crisis revealed the division of our nation as voters voiced their opinions on the ballot.
Again, I commit to pray for God to work in the hearts of people because I will never have an audience with state leaders and officials with any clout that would change minds or opinions. My response is to pray.
When I consider where I really have influence for peace, it’s obvious that home is where I exert the most impact. Mother Teresa said it well, “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.” A home, extending love and forgiveness to each other, could possibly be the closest thing we could come to experiencing peace on earth. Just imagine that idea becoming as contagious as Covid was.
