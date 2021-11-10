The following article is by a missionary serving abroad. It gives a different perspective of a US citizen living "away from home."
Why am I grateful for my US citizenship? Let me name a few reasons.
1. America has a Christian history
Some may deny it, others may try to change it but men like William Bradford, Jonathan Edwards, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, and many many others both inspire and continue to give wisdom to today’s American Christian.
2. America is free
Please believe me when I tell you America is still a free country. I’m grateful for the freedom that allowed me to worship without fear, study God’s Word in Christian institutions, and openly preach the Gospel.
3. America values the individual
Living in a former Soviet country I have seen first hand the destruction caused by a worldview that does not value the individual but only the “common good.” I pray America does not lose this value as it truly is a Biblical value.
4. America has some of the greatest Christian resources
When it comes to Christian schools, books, video and media of all kinds, I don’t think any country can compete with America. While I agree there is a lot of Christian fast food junk being produced, there is also a lot of very good Biblical material that is available either for free or at low costs to anyone.
5. America is rich
Yes, I mean that, America is still one of the richest nations on earth and as a result the American Church is one of the greatest missionary sending churches of all times. I’m grateful for the financial resources that allow us to serve here in Xxxxxxx.
6. America is fair
I can’t tell you how nice it is when you don’t have to guess what kind of bribe would be appropriate whether it’s in a government office or at your kids' elementary school.
7. America has a moral conscience
Yes the LGBT movement is loud in America but it is also strongly being opposed. There are millions of Americans who still stand for Biblical morals and they stand on the foundation of the founding fathers.
8. America is English speaking
Traveling around the world, English is one of the most versatile languages to know. I’m grateful that I know English, it opens up many opportunities for ministry.
9. America is still great
America is still a great nation. I know that no nation is forever, yet I pray that America will continue to be great for a long, long time. More importantly I pray that the gospel will ring clear and true from sea to shining sea and that America will stand strong and stay true to her Christian history.
So while living in xxxxxxx may have changed me it has also made me more than ever grateful for the heritage that America has given me.
May all patriotic Americans continue to thank God for our country and maintain our national motto: “In God we trust!”