“They don’t make them like they used to.” How many times have we heard that statement? But that’s the appropriate description of the salad bowl I got as a wedding gift some fifty-five plus years ago. I was closing out my days as a student/employee at the Ole Miss infirmary. It was a great experience working in the lab and sorting files along with making sweet friends among the nurses and doctors.

