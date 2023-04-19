Easter weekend promised to be more of a remnant of sadness, grief and clouds due to all that had and was transpiring before the Christian celebration. The Nashville killings continued to be the media focus with gun control and mental illness being the primary agents of cause. Then the weather seemed to join forces with the layers of grief, using the gray skies, thunder and torrential rains to visibly demonstrate what was happening in so many hearts.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you