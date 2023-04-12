There was a perceptible shadow of sadness over the Brentwood, TN area this past weekend. Four of our grandchildren call the city home, and our visits there always add warm memories to our memory bank. Not this time. As we entered the area, red ribbons were tied to numerous mail boxes, and signs and banners stretched across businesses with expressions of sorrow and condolences for the Covenant church. The crime was unthinkable. Six lives were extinguished by an assaulter with no particular victim in mind. Senseless killing, endless grief, unimaginable loss!

