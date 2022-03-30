There’s no escaping the catastrophic and heart-rending news of the war in Ukraine. The “now” technology and brave journalists take us to the front lines, the blasts and fireballs of the explosions and the lines of displaced Ukrainians seeking shelter in subways and neighboring countries. Even though we are seas and countries apart, we witness the war zones and the destruction of a once prosperous and peaceful land via live newscast. Their war goes with us.
I’ve been picking bouquets of jonquils from bulbs I transplanted from our “old home place” in Etta. Their fragrance carries me to memories rooted in my past. As I enjoy such pleasant moments, I think of those flower gardens in Ukraine and the gardeners that spent gratifying hours working among their flower beds.
Now, most gardens are gone, buried under the debris of war and man’s insanity and evil. How long – if ever – will gardens grow again in Ukraine? The war follows me to my garden.
Running to the grocery is no longer a chore for me because it’s about a five-minute drive from our home. The shelves are stocked with items for every appetite and nationality. Now the war follows me to the grocery because reporters tell me entire cities are without water and food. I see pictures of mothers and small children sharing food from a bag as they huddle together in a subway. The war reminds me of my blessings and my need to pray for the Ukrainians.
We were in church Sunday, worshiping in a stately sanctuary, free of threats or fear. I joined a prayer group where we prayed for the Ukrainians and the Christians and missionaries among them. We also prayed for Putin and the Russian people. I thought about a Christian Putin and how Russia, Ukraine and the world would be amazed at a Spirit-filled Russian leader.
We left church, reflecting on the rich worship experience. The sun’s bright rays seemed to be giving us a preview of spring. The red bud trees flaunted their pink wardrobes, and the Bradford pear trees appeared to be at their peak in performance. How differently our landscape compares to Ukraine’s.
The people have witnessed their homes, cities, neighborhoods, gardens, schools and parks be ravaged and razed. Those who have Jesus as their indwelling Savior may have lost all material possessions, but their eternal home has been prepared and is waiting.
Then it dawned on me that we who live in America have never been forced from our homes by an evil tyrant, but THAT day will come when we all will leave this earth. We will go to only one of two destinations. It will be war or peace – war will follow the unforgiven; peace and love will abide eternally with the saved. We must pray – the war reminds us.