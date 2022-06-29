Sometimes I find myself reading but not really reading. I mean I’m calling the words in a whisper or silently, but I’m not taking in what they are saying. I sometimes do this when I’m reading sections or verses from the Bible. It’s a real loss for me when I do this, but when I realize my lack of concentration in my reading, I go back and reread to draw out the strength and meaning of the verses.
A verse that caused me to read and reread this week was from Matthew 28:18 – “ All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.” The “me” was Jesus and the words were among His last to His disciples after His resurrection and before leaving the earth.
The verse is deep with meaning and truly mind boggling. “All” is definitely an encompassing word, and the area that it covers – “in heaven and on earth” – certainly covers any area that could ever concern me.
Does that mean Christ’s authority reigns over all of Washington, the lawmakers, lawbreakers, and office holders? Does His authoritative rule and reign cover the health issues that rise with the young and old? Does that mean He has authority over sickness and disease – over COVID?
All authority? The news tells me that the Ukraine war is responsible for high gas prices – that inflation is managed by financial wizards adjusting the interest rates. God’s word denies all news that has us looking for politicians or institutions concerning the future and our IRAs. The thought of total authority all but smothers me and my finite comprehension.
Do I see Jesus’ authority over our relationships that can be in conflict? Sometimes it appears that He is on the opposite side of our concerns and situations. Do I still believe in His “all authority?”
Last week we escaped Mississippi’s heat and humidity to find a rejuvenating climate in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The air was dry; breezes were always blowing and the night temps called for an extra layer of warmth. One evening we walked to the Plaza, a green square of thick grass and shady trees at the center of a shopping/artisans city feature. A strange sound was coming from a portable stage that we couldn’t see because of the crowd. We questioned the event and were told that a “guru” was chanting – a human that “had access to the spirits” and had gained a following by way of his chants and philosophy.
All ages were present. Some were lying on their backs, some were dancing, some were rotating back and forth – seemingly lost in their mental vacuum. Others listened intently to the chanting as they swayed to the repeated rhythm of the droning sounds.
Suddenly a soft rain began to fall, and the crowd began cheering – hoping for an end to the drought stricken area. It was obvious that the celebrating crowd was giving credit to the “guru” for the showers.
I left the event thanking God for Jesus and the Holy Spirit drawing me to Himself. I thanked Him for eyes to see Truth and to know the Way. I prayed for Santa Fe and for the deceived who were giving authority to one who did not possess it. I thanked Jesus that He has all authority and that I knew that truth without a doubt. Then I asked Him to help me live as if I really believed it.