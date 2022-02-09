The unknown, isolation, quarantines, ventilators, masks, and social distancing are words that have attached themselves to our history and will probably be future years’ labels. The familiar words are distasteful and have heaped anxiety, worry, frustration, depression and grief on years that were to herald a blessed and prosperous decade.
Surprise! Life just didn’t take a turn; it took an upheaval. “How to Cope” could easily become a best seller for anyone having answers, but are there answers? We have to step back and think objectively.
COVID may be the unknown for now, but will be scientifically known in the future. Bubonic Plague or the “Black Death” was first believed to be caused by the movement of the planets and corrupt air. Scientists later discovered it’s a bacteria carried by fleas on rodents, usually rats.
Isolation is a foreign experience for most of our citizens and a difficult one for most. Perhaps it’s been a reminder to appreciate the blessings of socializing and physical hugs that we’ve taken for granted.
Quarantines are common experiences with COVID. We could save a lot of fretting and complaining if we saw them as an admonition from Jesus to His disciples when He said, “Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.”
Ventilators have taken over the breathing process for thousands of COVID patients whose lungs have failed. Give ventilators credit for helping us to appreciate the little-thought-of gift of unhampered breathing.
Masks! How I detest wearing them, but they do come in a variety of colors and types which point to the ingenuity and creativity of today’s minds. I just hate that they have replaced the graduation tassels and prom beads on vehicles’ rear view mirrors.
Social distancing seems to be the easiest COVID compliance when we leave our homes. We have allowed every conceivable excuse to separate us by race, creed, color, sexual orientation and philosophy.
The prophet Isaiah urged the people of his day with these words from the LORD, “Come now, let us reason together: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow.” It seems we all need to do some serious reasoning concerning our blessings and recognize that coming CLOSE to God would eliminate the pandemic of hate and divisiveness that’s a threat far more detrimental and dangerous than COVID.