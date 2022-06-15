What’s the best way to describe our day? We could easily call it an ‘upside-down’ world. Every day we read or hear things that seem unbelievable, irrational, immoral, frightening . . . and the list goes on. My solution is to rein my thoughts with truth, and that’s always found in God’s Word – all of His Word.
A verse that’s been encouraging me in recent days comes from II Corinthians 2:14. “But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumphal procession, and through us spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of him everywhere.”The verse immediately turns to God, the answer to everything life can or will throw into our paths as obstacles and heartaches.
Our family has been to two relatives’ funerals in the last few weeks. Death is a dark visitor and leaves a trail of grief that seems at the onset, impossible to bear. Even in this darkest of times, Paul’s verse to the Corinthians changes my focus from darkness to light. As the redeemed, we can join God’s triumphal procession with the truth that death is not the end but the doorway that believers use to enter eternal life with Jesus. I know about the victory of the believers, because God’s Word tells me: “If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
His truth assures me that I can be in His triumphal procession even in the face of death and all forms of grief.
The recent massacre of innocent school children in Texas, the demonic destruction of Ukraine and its citizens, and the corruption that seems to be brimming over in our land are examples of the dumbfounding and horrific attacks from the ‘dark’ side. At times, the darkness seems to be invading every corner of our lives, but God’s triumphal procession is never out of sight, so I can join it and be grateful for the assurance God’s Word brings to His children: “For the Son of Man is going to come in the glory of His Father with His angels, and will then repay every man according to his deeds.” Matthew 16:27.
The first part of that encouraging verse in Corinthians reminds us to be thankful, because God’s children know the final outcome. That’s why we are in a victory march regardless of the present or future circumstances. And I love the last part of that verse. It shows us that each of us has a part in spreading the fragrance of the knowledge of this final victory everywhere we go. As victors we don’t lose heart and drop out of the procession. No! We forge ahead waving our banner of hope, thereby offering the fragrance of that blessed hope and assurance to those who are standing along the parade route.