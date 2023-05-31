Death holds his usual reservations. The Intensive Care cubicles and the nearby waiting room usually have a place for him to wait. He also has a standing reservation along the corridors of hospital rooms. Someone, somewhere might be holding his appointment, and Death will be close. The aged in nursing homes know his presence. He holds his space in circles of wheelchairs or in the rooms of the sleepers who are beyond any thoughts of life OR death. Even though he makes his presence known, only on rare occasions is he welcomed.

