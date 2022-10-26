Things I Learned in the Smokies:
(1) Mountain weather requires a lot of clothing changes. The weather can be low 40s at night and reach 80s by mid-afternoon. Pack accordingly.
(2) Acorns are small – perfect size for squirrels’ hands, but when falling from high over a camper gather an intensity that sounds like bombs exploding beside you! Never underestimate the power of small things.
(3) Mountain rivers are remarkably clear.
(4) WiFi is an addiction that’s usually undetectable until you are without it.
(5) Tennessee football fans are loud, even in RV parks.
(6) Eating outdoors boosts appetites.
(7) Hiking uphill is much more strenuous than hiking level trails.
(8) People can live in limited space. Just checkout some of the camping modes!
(9) Nature speaks if we take time to listen.
In my many years of observations I recognize that there are spiritual applications and lessons in all of our days and experiences. What did the mountains teach spiritually in these same lessons?
(1) Be prepared! Life is like a vapor or a mist. It can end with a last breath, or the Lord may break through the heavens to call His children home. Be ready!
(2) We have a tendency to label sins in categories - from small to the really big. God hates ALL sin. There are no small sins. What we might consider small can attack our lives and testimonies with unimaginable power and make life miserable.
(3) The higher up and more remote the water is, the less likely it is to be contaminated by human and animal waste. The result: clear mountain water. The “higher” we go with Jesus or the more we learn to “abide,” the purer our lives become.
(4) We are addicted to communication through our electronic gadgets. How we need to be that dependent upon constant communication with our Father.
(5) Sports enthusiasts appear to becoming more and more enthusiastic about their athletic teams. What could this kind of passion do in our churches or to our dedication to being with our church team? You can make further comparisons.
(6) Being in nature’s environment makes for husky appetites. Being immersed in God’s Word and prayer works the same way spiritually – a hunger for the holy. I’ve been slow to learn!
(7) Uphill climbs spiritually are always more challenging, but the view and the Companionship are so worth it.
(8) God is never limited to time or space. Regardless of where we are, He’s already there.
(9) Nature proclaims a Creator without using words, and just like Nature, God is always speaking. It’s our part to take the time to listen.
