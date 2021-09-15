It’s difficult to remember any time when discernment was more needed. War is being waged mightily against the inerrant word of God. Man is twisting the infallible Word in an attempt to wrap sin in an acceptable light.
Many of our young are being attacked with brainwashing attempts via school, TV, even as subtleties through children’s books, movies and toys.
War is raging, and the enemy is enlivened – especially when he’s able to convince us that the solution to our nation’s problems is in our political party. “Get out the vote” has become the cry of the concerned citizens. The Church should respond, “Get on your knees! Pray for revival!”
Recently I had a surgery that was a top qualifier to put me in the “seniors” bracket. It was cataract surgery. Prior to the surgery, my physician would check my eyes during my check-ups and say that I had cataracts AND I would know when it was time to have them removed. This past July was “the time!”
Surgery was routine and painless. The results were amazing. Colors were brighter, and night images lost their shadows. Still, I needed some magnification to read the small print.
Without thinking I reached for my old set of bifocals. No way could I use them again! Everything was a blur because I had “new” sight, thanks to a talented physician.
God’s Word is our light AND sight since the Great Physician granted us healing salvation. We must use our new sight and mind of Christ to read His Word in order to distinguish truth from lies. Then we must teach those truths to our children and grandchildren and be ready to speak boldly (in love) to the blinded and deceived.