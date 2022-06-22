This past week Othel and I carried our seventeen-year-old granddaughter Shields to Branson – the family entertainment capital of the U.S. It was her first time, and since she enjoys music from past generations, we knew the Branson talent would amaze her. And it did!
As we kept checking off shows from our list of the top Branson talents, I realized all the shows had similar patterns to their formats. All recognized veterans. My daddy used to say that Branson was the "oasis’' where all the seniors gathered, so there are always a lot of veterans in the audience.
Lights and videos on gigantic screens are another way the shows are alike. I’m not just talking about spotlights. No, we are talking moving, gyrating, pulsating, revolving lights in every color and pattern. Even a lack of talent could survive in that kind of lighting entertainment.
None of the shows skipped on sound systems, either. Sound, volume, and clarity were never an issue in any of the shows. Regardless if we had front row seats or were tucked into a corner of a packed theater, sound- lots of sound - reached us!
Popcorn was another similarity in the shows. There wasn’t a concession stand that didn’t offer a box or bag of freshly popped, scrumptious popcorn. By the end of the week, my blood stream had to have been corn-infused. A Branson show that didn’t offer popcorn was nonexistent.
One of the most interesting similarities between the shows was the giant video screens, center stage, showing the “stars” singing their most popular hits. While the true celebrities were singing each song (muted), the Branson singer would be singing with a talent that made you think he or she was the star! We were amazed at how well-synchronized the Branson impersonators were with the singers performing on the videos behind them. Surely the talented impersonators had spent hours perfecting the impressive synchronization. By the end of the show, I felt like I had been in the audience of the “real deal!”
It occurred to me after several shows that ALL the performers took their performances seriously and had invested hours in their trade. They not only could sound like the “stars,” they resembled them – even to the twists and turns of the original artists.
The investment of time and talent paid off for the Branson performers. It was an obvious reminder to me that time in prayer, Bible reading and meditation were investments I must make in order to look and sound like Jesus to those around me. His pattern is clear in His Word. His life stands eternally as an example, and it’s His desire that His children mirror Him. I’m emptied of any excuses, and I must remember it’s not a performance He wants; it’s a way of life.