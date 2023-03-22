When I first heard the song, I was impressed with the beautiful, near perfect harmony that the group produced. Then the words began pushing past the harmony – “We’ll ask the reasons; He’ll tell me why – when we talk it over in the bye and bye.”
Those words made me wonder about questions and the endless time to talk things over with the Father. I would ask Him to share with me the reason behind the satanic reign of Hitler and why it lasted as long as it did. Then He would have the platform to ask me why I wasn’t more involved in protecting babies in the womb, why it wasn’t always a passionate prayer from my heart. He could remind me that during Hitler’s reign nations didn’t have access to the news like in our day. There would be no plausible answer for His question to me.
I would ask Him how crime seemed to escalate and rise in each generation. Where was the justice and why wasn’t there a stronger deterrent of crime? He could remind me that in the days of Noah, he was the only individual that followed and obeyed God. That answer would assuage my feelings, but then He could remind me that light always dispels darkness. How brightly did my light shine? Or was it hidden under a basket? Was I salt to a sinful society?
I would ask Him to explain how families continued to worship and share the Gospel when they knew imminent death would be the result? How could Paul endure the beatings that followed him on his missionary journeys? How could missionaries throughout the centuries give and live so sacrificially? I’m certain He would respond with the answer I already know but obviously not to the degree that the martyrs knew: “They looked ahead and lived and died for the kingdom which cannot be shaken, their heavenly, true home.”
I would like to know why some prayers I prayed weren’t answered as I had hoped they would. That’s when He would show me the intricate workings of His will in lives that I wasn’t even aware of and how His answer to my prayer brought glory to Himself that I never could have imagined.
I would bring up those requests and names that stayed on my prayer list for so long, and would want to know why He didn’t answer them sooner. Then He would probably reassure me that my prayers were as much about my faith growing as His giving the answer. He would probably name those requests that I didn’t continue to ask, proving that I wasn’t desperate for the answers.
However, all this postulating brings me back to more sensible thoughts. When I recognize Job, Noah, Elijah, Lottie Moon, along with a host of other saints, including family members, any thoughts of questioning time will dissolve into a time of worship. In the midst of such worship and praise, any questions would lose their relevance along with all the past steps we took on our homeward journey, because in His presence, worship, joy and praise will permeate all God’s children.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.