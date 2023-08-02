These sultry summer evenings bring memories of summer revivals when I wondered if the fall winds would ever return. Nevertheless, my parents always volunteered to feed the visiting evangelist and our pastor. That meant Mother’s kitchen would be in full operational mode. Cold cuts and light salads never came close to any menu Mother would serve. The freshly starched and ironed tablecloth was always topped with a flower arrangement from a variety of blooming plants and the place settings were our fine china, crystal glasses and starched napkins.Before we enjoyed a/c, electric fans stood sentinels at each end of the dinning table.

