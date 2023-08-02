These sultry summer evenings bring memories of summer revivals when I wondered if the fall winds would ever return. Nevertheless, my parents always volunteered to feed the visiting evangelist and our pastor. That meant Mother’s kitchen would be in full operational mode. Cold cuts and light salads never came close to any menu Mother would serve. The freshly starched and ironed tablecloth was always topped with a flower arrangement from a variety of blooming plants and the place settings were our fine china, crystal glasses and starched napkins.Before we enjoyed a/c, electric fans stood sentinels at each end of the dinning table.
Buffet lines were never an option for Mother’s meals. Every dish was individually transported from the kitchen and placed in our guest’s hands first. The familiar request of, “Please help yourself and pass it on” meant a feast was rounding the corner from the kitchen.
The apostle Paul wrote to the Galatians, reminding the new believers that if they were led by the Spirit, they were not under the law. Then he served the fruit of the Spirit that was in strict and drastic opposition to the works of the flesh. What a life-changing medley he named in this fruit that would be a mark of every believer.
Paul was making the same request that I had heard my mother make as she served her meals. “Help yourself and then pass it on” was basically Paul’s directive. The medley began with love – to love everyone like Jesus did. It’s easy to say or read but harder to do – especially when they may act differently and not be “one of us.” Jesus’ embrace reached around the world.
Joy was next. When eternal life in a paradise awaits all who possess His Spirit, how could there not be true joy? Life’s pain and struggles - even Mississippi heat and humidity are no match for our eternal reward. Believers should always be vessels brimming with joy.
Peace comes as another ingredient in the fruit. The world seeks it, but it finds the new believer when His Holy Spirit moves in – it’s called a “peace that passes understanding.”
Patience or longsuffering sometimes tries to evade us, but the strength that comes with His Spirit avails us the ability to suffer long. And “long” becomes trivial when compared to the eternal.
Kindness and goodness follow in the medley. How easy it is to be kind, to do what is right, to have a servant’s heart and bring joy to those that Jesus brings across our paths. Sometimes I think kindness is nearing the list of the endangered.
Faithfulness is a quality we want in others but sometimes find it difficult to exhibit in our own lives. Paul was able to say, “I have kept the faith.” What a summation of a focused life.
Gentleness and self-control finish up the medley of fruit. Have we forgotten how to be gentle? In the midst of today’s new agendas and the challenging of our freedoms, gentleness and self-control could change the entire landscape of our nation. What a sweet sound gentle words would be in our world, and a people with self-control could skip endless trials and pains.
Let’s not give up or call it a hopeless cause. All indwelled with the Spirit have much to offer in the fruit of the Spirit. We will do an eternal rewarding service when we display and share the fruit of the Spirit and encourage all partakers to “Pass it on.”
