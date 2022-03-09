It was day four of the Ukraine invasion – the fourth day that we had watched the war from our condo den. For four nights I had looked out over the expanse of the Gulf as the waves rolled consistently in their rhythm – undisturbed by the conflict on the other side of the world. The pier in the distance glowed with their string of festive lights, and lights of adjacent condos reflected the joys of families relishing beachside vacations.
I couldn’t escape the guilt. While the peace, beauty and tranquility were the essence of my world, millions of others were fearful of the next bomb’s target. The peaceful rolling of the waves was a heavenly sound machine for me while the Ukrainians were deprived of sleep from the bombings and sirens through the night. Fathers were on front lines defending their homeland, and mothers huddled with their children in basements and subway dens while I would sleep soundly through the night.
While the waves I saw and heard rolled in peaceful motion, waves of missiles, bombs and artillery blasts rolled over cities in the valiant Ukraine. My diet of restaurant seafood and delectable choices on grocery aisles and delis had been consistent options for me. I wondered what mothers and the elderly had scooped up to take from their kitchens and pantries before rushing for cover. How long would their supplies last? What would the occupants of the underground shelters do if and when the power was downed? My non threatened nightlight turned into a taunt.
It seemed more than ironic that Othel and I recalled America’s invasion of Iraq years ago. We had been vacationing on the beach and watched the invasion live, via modern technology. That outcome was a far cry from what the news and our witnessing seemed to be predicting about this invasion.
I have so many questions. Reporters on the scene refer to this as the David and Goliath conflict. Will God intercede and bring about a miraculous victory or will we watch with our own eyes the total annihilation of a country’s citizens? Will other countries who are watching the same war continue to just watch or get involved? Will America count the cost or use every available deterrent to come to the aid of the Ukrainians?
The Holocaust comes to my mind as I witness this depravity of mankind. My children have asked me several times – “How did the world let that happen?” I don’t have a viable answer except that maybe too few people knew about the atrocities while they were happening.
Someday the next generation may ask the same question about Ukraine and its valiant patriots. What will be the answer of those who witnessed the siege – the ones who witnessed the carnage from their beachside vacations, homes, hotels, bars, and schools? They can’t say, “We didn’t know.” The whole world knows.
America will always be the land I love, but today her glory doesn’t shine as brightly as I have witnessed in previous times. “To whom much is given, much will be required; Luke 12:48. I can’t escape this verse when I think of our part in this war.
I know - it wouldn’t be me facing the enemy – nuclear world annihilation could be the potential outcome – it might mean supreme sacrifices that we’ve never known. There are many ramifications of America’s intervention. But it’s when I mentally swap places with those Ukrainian mothers, holding their infants, sheltering in their underground tunnels, that I forget about the potential “consequences.”