I would like to address some misunderstanding/misinformation included in the March 23 column published by Mr. Lynn West in the New Albany Gazette. His column attributed comments to me as your Senator. Unfortunately, Mr. West did not reach out to me for a statement or verify that this information was accurate.
I would like to first address the $2 million TAP request. Mr. West wrote, “We could have received the $2 million, benefitted from it and the city could have kept centerline parking if that was what the majority wanted. But no, talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face.”
Last year a grant application was submitted to The Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) by The City of New Albany. This Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) program is your tax dollars. Interested citizens may access this information on the Mississippi Department of Transportation website. The 2022 submitted application is on file at New Albany Light, Gas and Water. This request for TAP funding was based on the city’s comprehensive plan and was specific to downtown. It included widening sidewalks (possibly by as much as four feet), a raised crosswalk, and bulb-outs. The total cost included in the project submittal was $1,997,802.30. The federal share was $1,659,712.68. The local share was $338,089.62. All this money is your tax dollars.
While there is no mention of eliminating parking in the 2022 proposal, many downtown merchants and citizens have expressed concern to me. This concern was also expressed at a Public Hearing last fall. It is hard to imagine that significantly widening sidewalks on both sides of downtown and bulb outs would not impact parking.
Mr. West further writes, “the city was given formal notice we did not get the grant a couple of weeks ago. I was told no stated reason was given although, unofficially, it is that government officials don’t think it is in their best interests to give grants to controversial issues. This should not have been controversial, but some elected officials and private citizens made it controversial, all about center parking, calling MDOT representatives and others. This was based in part on misinformation and rabble-rousing on social media, or simple ignorance of facts.” Mr. West states several times that people need to “get the facts.”
Had Mr. West and others reached out to North MS Highway Commissioner John Caldwell for those facts, as I did, the facts would have been included in his article, rather than speculation.
Let me make it very clear. I did not call the Commissioner’s office in an attempt to influence this TAP application. I did call the Commissioner’s Office to inquire if this TAP money is granted, what projects could it be used for. I was informed that the money had to be used for the description listed in the grant application. I reached out again to Commissioner Caldwell afterMrs. Billye Jean Stroud, NA Main Street Director, sent a text to me on March 13 stating, “It is my understanding that you called Brad White and John Caldwel to stop the application wo even knowing what was in the grant ask”
I DO NOT have the power to control the granting or denial of a grant. Please read carefully the following answer given to me by Commissioner Caldwell on March 23. I do have a hard copy of his reply if anyone desires to see it.
“Senator Chism
Thank you for your phone call and questions concerning the TAP (Transportation Alternative Program) awards. Project applications are fully considered on their own merits. An MDOT team ranks them and recommends awards to the commission based on the strength of the
application and available monies.
Funding is limited and competition is fierce. We were fortunate this year to have awarded several projects totaling about $7 million across the 33-county northern district. However, another $7 million in requests were not awarded due to the keen competition and funding limits.
Projects in your district will always receive our full attention as will every application. Should you need additional information on this or any other subject, please call again.
Sincerely and Respectfully,
Commissioner Caldwell”
Next, I would like to address the “$1.2 million bond money” as referred to by Mr. West. This information is not correct. This is not bond money. It is a request directly for legislative funding. The request was for $1.5m, not $1.2m as erroneously reported in his column.
Mr. West writes, “Mayor Tim Kent said he thinks Creekmore has support in the House but also needs support in the Senate. However, he said Sen. Kathy Chism told him she will not support the money unless he sends a letter guaranteeing the city will never eliminate parking in the center of the street.”
To be clear, I never requested a letter from the mayor or anyone else guaranteeing the city will NEVER eliminate the parking in the middle of the street.
I received a letter of request from Mayor Tim Kent the week of March 13 asking me to request $1.5 million for Downtown Revitalization efforts for the Main Street corridor of New Albany, another $350K for branding, way-finding signage, and other needs for downtown New Albany and $500K for construction, renovation, and updates for the Union Co. Courthouse and
Veterans Park. These were listed by priority with the $1.5m listed first.
I called Mayor Kent for clarification of the specifics to be included in the $1.5 million Downtown Revitalization request. He shared with me that he really didn’t know how the money would be spent. I was surprised and asked again, thinking there was a miscommunication. He again shared that he had been in this business long enough to know not answer a question like that because once they get the money, they can do whatever they want with it.
I replied to him “if someone cannot tell me that this money isn’t going to be used for the removal of parking in the street, I will not support this $1.5 million request.”
I then called Representative Creekmore with the same question. He shared with me he understood there to be two plans. One removes the parking, and the other doesn’t but he did not know which one the city would use. I replied to Representative Creekmore that “I cannot support this $1.5 million without a straight answer.”
I fully supported the $350k request and $500k request because specifics were listed, and it was clear on how the money would be used.
I could not, in good conscience, support the use of your tax dollars without some specifics of how the $1.5m would be used. This is especially true given that it was listed as the top priority of the three requests. This money may still be approved. I am only one vote of 174 votes, representing both chambers. Let me once again make myself clear. If my constituents want to keep the downtown parking as it currently is, I will NOT support eliminating it.
Mr. West wrote, “The bottom line with all this is that we lost $2 million and may lose $1.2 million more mostly because people didn’t have the facts, apparently didn’t seek the facts, or mistakenly relied on social media for “facts.”
The $2 million TAP grant wasn’t granted for the reasons Commissioner Caldwell wrote.
Now let’s talk about grants for a minute. Most believe that grant money is free money because you don’t have to pay it back. NOTHING IS FREE. Federal and state grants are still your tax dollars.
The more grants given, the higher your taxes will go. Our country’s debt is currently about $31 Trillion +. Our great, great, great grandchildren will not be able to pay back the debt that we are leaving for them.
The source of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 (also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package) money? Guess what? That, too, is taxpayer money.
Last of all, it was mentioned to know the truth before going off half-cocked. I have never been one to go off half-cocked. I was elected to be the voice for my district. I always try to have my facts in order before speaking.
I leave you with this. I strive to listen to and reflect the views of the majority of my constituents. I will always stand firm with you, the majority, even if I am the only elected official standing. I appreciate your giving me the opportunity to be your voice, your vote and your spokesperson.
If you have any questions, feel free to text me at 662.538.4577.
Sincerely,
Senator Kathy Chism
District 3
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.