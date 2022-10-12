Tupelo Community Theatre will present an interactive, audience participation showing of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at TCT Off Broadway, 213 East Franklin Street.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 British-American musical screwball comedy horror film which is based on the 1973 musical stage production of the same title. The production is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1970s. The film stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick. The story centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a castle where they seek a telephone to call for help. The castle is occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes celebrating an annual convention. They discover the head of the house is Dr. Frank N Furter, an apparent mad scientist who actually is an alien who creates a living man in his laboratory.
Tickets for the Oct. 31 event are on sale. Only 100 will be sold, adults $25, no one under the age of 18. Doors open an hour before the show and a cash bar will be available.
For more info or to purchase tickets call 662-844-1935.
