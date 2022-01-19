This month we shine a spotlight on Randy Kelley and area elected officials.
Part one
Necessity is the Mother of Invention
English Proverb molded from Plato
An endeavor’s outcome determines if one is a visionary or simply foolishly “tilting at windmills” pursuing an unrealistic, impractical or impossible goal.
Randy Kelley came to Three Rivers Planning and Development District in October of 1976. At the time there were five employees. Today, that number has grown to 97 full-time and 20 part-time employees. It is difficult to overstate Kelley’s impact on Northeast Mississippi during his 45 years of service at Three Rivers. Very early in his tenure, he established himself as an outstanding leader. Three Rivers has led or supported a wide array of projects, consistently developing and improving Northeast Mississippi.
Mr. Kelley is very quick to deflect credit from himself to others. “I have worked with many great elected officials, board members and team members who have helped us serve the region in a variety of ways,” said Kelley. Among others, Three Rivers has impacted areas of workforce, solid waste, aging services, financial assistance and grants for local governments and industry.
In the 1990s, the furniture industry, our area’s primary employer, was in decline. Many manufacturers were moving overseas to China and elsewhere outside the United States. Randy Kelley was keenly aware the area needed a boost in good employment opportunities. Finding them became his quest, his mission. In this story, Kelley, was our modern-day Don Quixote. Joining him in his adventure were the Pontotoc, Union and Lee County supervisors along with others who played integral roles along the way. Some saw this as a fool’s adventure. However, unlike Don Quixote, Kelley’s quest was realized in a grand manner.
Kelley envisioned a mega-site that would attract a major employer. He didn’t know who it would be, but he believed if a site were prepared, someone would come. He had the moral courage to venture beyond the ordinary. He could imagine what others couldn’t, the first step to greatness and leadership. He committed himself to his goal of bringing a major manufacturer to Northeast Mississippi and began enlisting partners to make his vision a reality.
The Need
Historically, Northeast Mississippi had been the upholstered furniture capitol of the nation and the world. In the mid-to-late 1990s the furniture industry began moving overseas. “We began seeing many vacant buildings in Northeast Mississippi.,” said Kelley. People were out of work. Some school districts in the area began to feel the crunch from declining tax revenues as furniture factories closed. The foundation of local governments and school systems was in jeopardy as assessed valuation declined. Something had to be done.
The Concept
Kelley asked John Byers and Clark Casteel to study the Advantage Mississippi legislation, which permitted the city of Canton and Madison County to join together to pursue a mega site which led to the arrival of Nissan. Kelley wanted to know how it worked. He told them, “We’ve got to do something different to help offset what is going on in our economy and our region.” Byers and Casteel developed a lot of good information from Advantage Mississippi and brought it to Kelley. Together, the three men molded Kelley’s vision of a regional mega site into a formal concept Now, they needed a team.
In the tradition of the South, the process of building a cohesive team of leaders to make the dream of a mega site a reality was at times rather informal. On the opening day of turkey season, David Rumbarger was at a hunting camp cooking breakfast while his son was hunting. Kelley called and asked Rumbarger if he could come to their cabin and share a cup of coffee. Rumbarger agreed. Over coffee, Kelley explained what he had in mind and Rumbarger said, “I like it. I think we can do it together.” Kelley saw Mr. Rumbarger as a “highly recognized professional, a key player.” “If he thought it was a good idea, maybe we had something,” Kelley said.
“At the time we were bleeding jobs,” said Rumbarger adding, “We had lost some 10,000 jobs between 1996 and 2006. I didn’t want us to become a second-tier community.” From there, Rumbarger and some of his key staff met with Kelley and his staff to develop an AIM, statement of intent, and compile a list of state laws that would need to be amended to allow three counties, Pontotoc, Union and Lee, to pursue the project.
Formation of an historic Alliance
Following some informal conversations among Three Rivers, local supervisors and mayors, a rough plan was developing to create a unique, pioneering alliance.
The forming of an alliance between multiple counties and cities had not been done previously in Mississippi. “We approached our state legislature who subsequently amended the Advantage Mississippi legislation, to give the three counties and municipalities the authority to join together under state law as an alliance,” said Kelley. This was unprecedented.
That accomplished, Randy Kelley and John Byers, his community and economic developer, met informally with each of the three boards of supervisors and mayors during the month of September 2001. They discussed joining hands to pursue a mega site together. Byers remembered the date of the meeting with the Union County supervisors in particular, September 11, 2001. As he said, “We were in Union County at the boardroom when the terrorist attacks happened.”
The PUL Alliance
At their first formal meeting on October 1, 2001, all three boards of supervisors passed resolutions of intent to enter into an alliance, the PUL Alliance. This was their first official action. Among the stipulations in that agreement, the supervisors agreed to share all costs and financial benefits one third, one third, one third. For instance, if there was an expense of $90,000, each county would pay its share, $30,000. The same was true for income. If $90,000 came in, each county would get $30,000. This was a risky, maybe courageous commitment especially from the Pontotoc and Union Counties. At the time, their ratio for milage was at least six times greater than for Lee County. The agreement was ongoing for the five years of the mega site project and continued through the acquisition of Toyota, its construction, production and will continue ad infinitum.
At this point, it was time for the newly formed alliance to create a board, the PUL Alliance Board of Directors. It consisted of nine representatives, two supervisors from each county and one mayor from each municipality. Each member had a vote in the PUL Alliance decisions. All supervisors and mayors were welcome to attend meetings as they wished, but only board members could vote. The PUL Alliance board has been in place for some 22 years now. One of its most important, annual tasks is to divide the Toyota tax revenue, including the school taxes, each among the three counties, with one third going to each county.
Also, among its duties, the PUL Board has managed the repayment of the original $10.5 million bond used to purchase some 1,700 acres, 1,574 of which is now owned by Toyota. The remaining acreage is owned by the PUL Alliance and serves as a buffer zone for the Toyota facility. The Pul Board has continued its responsibility for maintaining the infrastructure serving the plant. This includes roads, like Magnolia Way, railroads and other public infrastructure. City services provide utilities. New Albany handles the electrical service, Pontotoc the gas, and Tupelo the water and sewer. It took an unprecedented, regional approach to make a project of this magnitude a success.
In October 2001, many talented and courageous leaders banded together.
The Supervisors were:
Union County Pontotoc County Lee County
James Byers Wayne Stokes Phil Morgan
Danny Barnes Rex Mooney Bobby G. Smith
Danny Jordan Duane Tutor Charles R. Duke
Norman Treadaway Jimmy Roye Tommie L. Ivy
Benny Rakestraw Dennis Corder Glen Weeks
The mayors were:
Billy Wiseman, New Albany Bill Rutledge, Pontotoc Larry Otis, Tupelo
The economic developers were:
Glenn Duckworth, UCDA Bill Wardlaw, PC of C David Rumbarger, CDF
The attorneys were:
Les Sumners, Thad Mueller Union Phil Tutor, Pontotoc Gary Carnathan, Tupelo
Coordinating agency:
Vernon R. Kelley, III Three Rivers PDD
John Byers Three Rivers PDD
Next, Part Two: Site Selection and Development