A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The Union County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several thefts, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Capsule summaries of the cases:
——A two-wheel 6x12 utility trailer was stolen from a CR 47 residence Thursday night, May 11.
Whoever took the trailer then went to a CR 96 residence later that night and stole a Polaris Ranger 900 side-by-side from under a carport with no key, loading it aboard the trailer, the sheriff said.
—A Husqvarna zero-turn lawnmower and the trailer it was on were stolen from a CR101 residence Monday, April 17, the sheriff said.
None of the items have been recovered, the sheriff said Monday afternoon, May 15.
Anyone with information about these cases or who is responsible is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941, or Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (800)-773-8477.
Crime Stoppers may offer a reward for information in the cases, Sheriff Edwards said this week. Crime Stoppers just wants your information, not your name, the sheriff said.
