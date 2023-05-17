While looking for something in my vast collection of old computers this weekend, I cam across a couple of things that I put in the paper a dozen years ago.
They are not original, but they are certainly true.
First, here are some good reasons to shop locally:
• Doing so saves time, money and gas. Tupelo, our shoppers’ most frequent out-of-town destination, is still at least 25 miles each way, and the trip almost invariably turns out to be a high-gas-cost excursion involving traffic, crowds and stress. For Memphis or, to a degree, Oxford, amplify all those negatives.
• It boosts local economy. Buy at home and merchants often use the money you spend to buy goods and services from other community businesses, which in turn do the same thing. It’s been said that a dollar spent locally turns over at least seven times, benefitting seven different people.
• It creates local tax revenues: A slice of the state sales tax is returned to cities and counties, so if you spend locally that cash can go to streets, law enforcement, libraries or other projects that can benefit the community.
• It helps home-based charities. Local shops and businesses use revenues to support local causes and help local people who may be down on their luck. Those who own businesses elsewhere don’t care.
• It helps your friends. In small communities like ours, you often know the owners and employees of the businesses in which you shop. They benefit from the money you spend and you benefit from friendly, knowledgeable service. Also, very few local businesses are getting rich so your purchases have a very real effect of the livelihood of merchants in our community.
• It builds a stronger economy: Thanks to the financial straits we’re in, this may not happen overnight. Businesses are having trouble getting good employees (even bad employees) and product costs have increased while income may have not. But success builds success, and a prosperous business district attracts new shops and spurs expansion. Each dollar spent builds toward a stronger future economy.
Do you really want to make Tupelo richer and New Albany poorer?
Next, although this is not the original form it was in, are some reasons to read the Gazette:
- We’ve been around more than 130 years. Despite the change in reading habits we still must be doing something right.
- You can get it delivered to your home.
- It has local news not available anywhere else, also classified ads and legal notices.
- Plenty of sports coverage as well as governmental and related meeting coverage
- Community news (and we wish we had more community correspondents)
- We are a visible, supportive and participatory part of community events.
- Trust. We are not perfect but we do quite well with accuracy and fairness. When we make a mistake we own up to it. Social media is not known for its accuracy, objectiveness and reliability.
- Cost. Come on, how many products can you get for 75 cents?
- You can still cut out photos and stories about friends and family and stick them on the refrigerator door.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.